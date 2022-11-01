City
Two pickpockets have been stealing from people at Toronto nightclubs for months

Pickpockets are part and parcel of being in a big city, but you don't see many Toronto tourists walking around with slash-proof satchels across their chest.

Maybe they're wearing special cash holders under their shirts, I don't know — but I bet you that people are generally less leery of sticky-fingered crooks here in Canada than they are in other parts of the world.

Unlike Barcelona or Paris, Toronto isn't known as a hotspot for pickpocketing. It does happen here sometimes, however, and in ways victims might not expect.

The Toronto Police Service is currently asking members of the public for help in finding two people they say have been stealing from patrons at nighclubs in the entertainment district since March.

These two suspects are said to be "responsible for multiple pickpocket style thefts" in the downtown core, all within busy bars and clubs within a few hours of last call.

 "From March to October 2022, between the hours of 11 p.m and 2 a.m., there have been multiple reports to police about cellphones and personal belongings being taken unknowingly from people inside crowded nightclubs," reads a media release issued by police on Monday.

"The suspects target patrons who are socializing and dancing. The items are primarily cellphones and wallets, and are taken from unattended purses, tables, or pockets of unsuspecting patrons."

Police released images of the suspects, which can be seen here, leaving an establishment near Queens Quay West and Rees Street a few weeks ago, on Oct. 14.

The first suspect is described as "male, Black, thin build, blue surgical mask, long dreadlocks" and was seen wearing a blue Toronto Blue jays baseball hat, a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes at the time of the Queens Quay incident.

"Suspect #2 is described as male, thin build, wearing a grey Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, white surgical face mask, black jacket, black scarf, grey jeans," write police.

"Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact investigators at 52 Division."

Whether you know the alleged pickpockets or not, police are reminding all Torontonians to remain vigilant when socializing in public spaces, be aware of their surroundings, and stop leaving your purse unattended on some random table to go dance because you loooove this song, Lauren.

Toronto Police Service
