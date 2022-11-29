Toronto ranked one of the most beautiful cities for hot girls to walk around

Of all the fitness trends to emerge and go viral via TikTok in recent years, the "hot girl walk" has got to be one of the most ridiculously named yet physiologically beneficial in existence.

The concept, popularized by a 23-year-old American woman named Mia near the end of 2020, is brilliant in its simplicity and ease of access; To participate, all you need is a pair of shoes, some headphones and an inspirational podcast or playlist.

Part steady-state cardio, part walking meditation, part self-empowerment workshop, part selfie-op, the activity consists of taking a 6.4 km walk outside while listening to something motivating and thinking only about one's goals, how grateful they are, and how hot they are.

This fitness trend is not reserved exclusively for beautiful women, as its name might imply, and there are no real physical objectives. One does not go on a "hot girl walk" to lose weight, gain muscle, or do anything other than feel a bit more positive and empowered.

Can daily walks provide enormous benefit to the human body? Absolutely. But not all walks are created equal: A sweat session on a treadmill at the gym can't quite do for the soul what a brisk stroll along a glimmering lakefront can.

Enterrrrrr Toronto — one of the best cities on earth in which to take a hot girl walk, according to the U.K.-based lingerie powerhouse Pour Moi.

"Ever since lockdown, walking has become an increasingly popular form of exercise and with the 'hot girl walk' trend taking social media by storm throughout 2022, it doesn't look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon," reads a ranking of "The Most Beautiful Cities For Walking Around The World, Perfect For Hot Girl Walks" published by the company last week.

"Of course, what would a hot girl walk be without some glorious scenery as your backdrop? To reveal which cities around the world are the most picturesque when it comes to a daily walk, we analysed Instagram data by looking at relevant walking hashtag terms."

What they found was that Toronto proved more walkable for hot girls than New York City, Rome, Athens, Melbourne, Dubai and even Venice — one of the actual coolest places on earth for walking thanks to its lack of cars, IMHO.

Canada's biggest city came in at spot number six on the ranking, which isn't too shabby considering that we were only beaten out by the best of the very best, including Paris, Tokyo, London and Prague.

Here's the complete top 20 list for anyone interested in going on a "hot girl walk" world tour (or simply scoping out some walkable vacation destinations, because any travel pro will tell you that the best way to explore any new place by far is on foot.)