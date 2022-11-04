Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures will swing by more than 20 C

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the City of Toronto as temperatures rise so quickly that you literally can't see most of our largest towers on account of the fog.

This is, of course, a coincidence. Sorry.

Yes, EnviroCan has issued a special weather alert, and yes, Toronto is set to see temperatures this weekend in excess of 21 C... but these two things aren't (directly) related.

Rather, some fierce winds are set to whip through Toronto on Saturday. Mmm, warm and windy.

"Hazard: Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 70 km/h.

A few gusts to 80 km/h are possible," reads the alert.



The gusts are expected to begin Saturday afternoon and end on Saturday night.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Isolated power outages are possible," warns the federal weather agency.

Looking forward to Tuesday, it's going to get as cold as -1 C meaning that temperatures will actually be swinging this week by 22 degrees.