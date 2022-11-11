Someone in Toronto really wants to clean your cat's butthole

In the language of cats, presenting one's anus is a gesture of friendliness, trust and affection — sort of akin to a hug or handshake between human companions.

Why wouldn't we want to see (or, in their minds, sniff) such a glorious orifice with all of its informative scent glands?

Well, for starters, human greetings don't normally involve the revealing and smelling of buttholes. This behaviour is strange to us, and some people have been known to find it offensive when cats turn around to give them the ol' hole (however gracious kitty's intentions.)

Secondly, some cats are... less diligent than others when it comes to their anal hygiene. It can be difficult to keep a clean butt for cats with long fur, as well as for those who are too obese to reach their bumbums with their tonguetongues.

Being that cats stamp their ani on pretty much every surface they sit on, most humans would prefer that the pets in their homes do not have fecal matter all over their backsides.

Toronto Twitter user Rudy Limeback recently stumbled upon a solution to this problem by way of a rather attention-grabbing flyer.

"Does your cat need a butt shave?" reads the poster, stapled to a poll in front of a Toronto apartment complex. "We do that and much more AND we come to you!"

whoa, you don't see that every day pic.twitter.com/CS64O4zx51 — Rudy Limeback (@rudydotca) November 10, 2022

Navigating to the URL on that flyer reveals a whole website filled with options for gussying up your beloved pet's chocolate starfish (among other mobile pet care services provided by veterinary technicians.)

"Bum/ Sanitary Shaves for Cats: starting at $45 - $80," reads one of the options available from Monarch Vet Tech Services, which is based in The Beaches and also has an office where people can bring their pets for such services.

"$40 for a very light trim around a non-soiled bum/urogenital area," reads the service description. "If the back end is VERY soiled with feces or urine-soaked fur or mats the price will fall closer to the $80 range depending on severity."

Small and medium dogs, too, can get their butts touched up as part of a $90 "feet/face/bum shave" package.

All jokes about buttholes aside, this is a pretty fantastic idea for a business (which, for the record, performs all sorts of different pet care services.)

According to Monarch's website, the small business is growing fast and looking to expand beyond its current mobile boundaries in Toronto, Pickering, Mississauga, Grimsby, St.Catharines and Hamilton.

With no shortage of people willing to drop mad cash on their pets in this country, home cat anal cleaning services could prove quite lucrative at scale.