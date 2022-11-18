Ontario's top doctor spotted maskless at party after warning people to mask up

The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health started off the week with a stern warning for Ontario residents to mask up in indoor settings. By Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore appeared to have forgotten his own advice, spotted at a party brushing shoulders with Toronto's elite, drink in hand, and not a mask in sight.

Ontario's top doc attended a party hosted by a publication honouring its 50 most influential people of 2022, a list he placed #12 on for "keeping Covid under control."

In contrast to his honour, Moore appeared unconcerned with the "triple threat" of respiratory infections sweeping the province, and social media is abuzz with criticism and accusations of hypocrisy.

I really hope Dr. Moore had a great time at the Toronto Life "Most Influential" party. But after two years of this, I've run out of patience for mask hypocrisy.



Don't tell us to mask in our own homes when you're unwilling to mask at a crowded event. pic.twitter.com/h74EJX53lA — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 18, 2022

Moore was filmed at the event during a performance by Brampton rapper Haviah Mighty, doing an awkward one-knee bumping dance with one hand in his pocket and the other holding a drink, breathing in and out all of that unfiltered indoor air.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore at @torontolife 'Top 50 Most Influential' party a few days ago.



Masks are only for the little people: Not for the elites.



Same goes for closing down businesses, restricting parties at your home. Only for little you. pic.twitter.com/lqNAmWnxsb — DonaldBest.CA * IT ENDS WHEN WE DO NOT COMPLY (@DonaldBestCA) November 18, 2022

Online comments the morning after ridiculed Moore for his 'do as I say, not as I do' behaviour just days after issuing an ominous warning "reminding all Ontarians" to take basic masking precautions as a trio of respiratory illnesses inundates the health care system with admissions.

I'm strongly recommending that all

Ontarians - not just those at high risk

- wear a mask in indoor public

settings, especially around our most

vulnerable Ontarians: the very young

and the very old. — Andy Welch (@EhDub19) November 18, 2022

Others are finding the humour in the situation, with one commenter cracking a joke in reference to Moore's confusing restaurant safety regulations from earlier in the pandemic. Like the memorable rule that eating or drinking unmasked is only permitted while seated.

Networking with movers and shakers in a bulky n95 mask probably wouldn't have been easy for attendees, and while nobody was forced to wear a face covering through Monday's Ministry of Health presser, one could have expected the province's top doctor to at least lead by example.

So only the inFLUential got invited, I made a funny there😁 — Remington Demetrius Williams (@RemingtonDemet1) November 18, 2022

blogTO has reached out to the Provincial Government for an official comment on Moore's Thursday evening social call, but has yet to receive a response as of writing.