Ontario police discover weird 'floating' car on highway near Toronto

A local driver inadvertently pulled off a sick car stunt today by taking a wrong turn that somehow launched the nose of their sedan upwards, into the air, where it came to rest... FOREVER.

Just kidding about the forever thing; It's not actually a spooky ghost car. Ontario Provincial Police did, however, take and publish the completely unedited photo above.

Police in Burlington responded to "a car seemingly floating in mid air" in the Highway 5 and Rockchapel Road area around noon on Tuesday, according to the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

#BurlingtonOPP responding now to a car seemingly floating in mid air #Hwy5 and #RockchapelRd. Turns out the inexperienced dr was not practicing #MagicTricks, and got caught up on a wire after making a poor turn. No injuries. Please proceed through the area with caution ⚠️ ^kw pic.twitter.com/pWBJ6rNPAq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 8, 2022

"Turns out the inexperienced driver was not practicing magic tricks," wrote police when sharing photos from the scene.

Rather, the driver got their silver car "caught up on a wire" after making what police described as a "poor turn."

No injuries were reported, but police were asking motorists to proceed through the area with caution on Tuesday afternoon.

It's not clear how, exactly, the car was able to get up onto a wire and create this strange optical illusion, but the people of Twitter seem to appreciate the OPP's willingness to share photos so that we may all (for now) delight in the weirdness.