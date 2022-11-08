City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
floating car ontario

Ontario police discover weird 'floating' car on highway near Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A local driver inadvertently pulled off a sick car stunt today by taking a wrong turn that somehow launched the nose of their sedan upwards, into the air, where it came to rest... FOREVER.

Just kidding about the forever thing; It's not actually a spooky ghost car. Ontario Provincial Police did, however, take and publish the completely unedited photo above.

Police in Burlington responded to "a car seemingly floating in mid air" in the Highway 5 and Rockchapel Road area around noon on Tuesday, according to the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

"Turns out the inexperienced driver was not practicing magic tricks," wrote police when sharing photos from the scene.

Rather, the driver got their silver car "caught up on a wire" after making what police described as a "poor turn."

No injuries were reported, but police were asking motorists to proceed through the area with caution on Tuesday afternoon.

It's not clear how, exactly, the car was able to get up onto a wire and create this strange optical illusion, but the people of Twitter seem to appreciate the OPP's willingness to share photos so that we may all (for now) delight in the weirdness. 

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto man wins millions after playing the same lottery numbers for over a decade

Joe Fresh transforms former Canada Bread Factory into new Toronto office

Video shows horrifying state of Toronto public washroom with dookie all over the floor

Ontario police discover weird 'floating' car on highway near Toronto

Toronto's second-largest park is transforming this winter and here's what you can expect

Someone made a map of every single GO Transit line ever proposed

Toronto woke up early for a rare lunar eclipse and the photos are breathtaking

Doug Ford blames immigrants for his plan to eliminate Ontario Greenbelt