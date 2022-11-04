Doug Ford has a new drug-inspired nickname

From Doug Fraud to Thug Ford, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has his fair share of nicknames.

Now, a new moniker has been gaining popularity on social media in recent days as residents voice their displeasure with the passing of Bill 28.

Dubbed "Dimebag Doug," the nickname alludes to allegations that the premier sold hashish in the 1980s.

It has been paired with calls for him to resign, alongside the tagline "Doug Ford: Not getting s*** done."

Couldn't sell hash.

Couldn't run a city.

Can't run a province. #DimeBagDoug time has come and gone. pic.twitter.com/nK57NAEVL4 — ɹʎƆ uoɯɐƎ (@EamonCyr) November 4, 2022

Bill 28, the "Keeping Students in Class Act," received Royal Assent on Thursday. The bill imposes a four-year contract on the 55,000 education support workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and makes it illegal for them to strike.

Only thing illegal is Doug's union busting with his notwithstanding clause, he's a criminal, been one all his life.#DimeBagDoug — North Shore Star (@NorthShoreStar1) November 4, 2022

Despite its passing, education workers walked off the job on Friday after mediation between the union and the province ended without a deal on Thursday afternoon.

Union heads have said the strike will continue "until further notice" unless a non-legislated deal is reached with the provincial government.