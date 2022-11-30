Chaos erupts on the TTC after subway shuts down service between 4 stations

Yesterday's morning commute on the TTC was a nightmare for hundreds of people after an injury at track level led to the temporary closure of service between several stations on Line 1.

Just after 9:15 a.m., the TTC tweeted that Line 1 was partially halted, with "no service between St Clair and Eglinton."

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Clair and Eglinton while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running between St Clair and Eglinton. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 29, 2022

Less than 30 minutes later, the TTC provided an update that extended the closure, with "no service between Lawrence and St Clair."

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Lawrence and St Clair while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running between St Clair and Eglinton. https://t.co/6QGMyPEbfm — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 29, 2022

As a result, dozens of people flocked to social media to express their frustrations, suggesting that the incident could've been prevented with platform screen doors.

Why are you not putting barriers so people won’t jump on the tracks? — Tasha (@TashaBee84) November 29, 2022

With rush hour in full swing, replacement shuttle buses did little to prevent overcrowding and confusion at several stations on Line 1.

Thanks @ttc for letting toronto down AGAIN! Thanks for being the most unreliable transportation system in the country! took more than an hour from Finch to Eglinton stopped in every station forever and then finally getting out of the train to experience even more chaos! pic.twitter.com/333tNaZ3Kd — Azin Dilmaghani (@azindilmaghani) November 29, 2022

One user even claimed they had to wait for a shuttle bus for 40 minutes amid the delays.

You should apologize from people and give our ticket money back. We were waiting for a shuttle bus for 40 minutes!!!! — Shideh Motia (@MotiaShideh) November 29, 2022

Others found it difficult to even locate the replacement buses, claiming instructions were muddled and indiscernable.

Hey @TTChelps since we’re about to be thrown off the train and forced onto shuttle buses, could you make the announcements more clear? It’s muddled and we can barely understand what the announcer is saying. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Michelle “Bring Back The Masks” Jones (@maej43) November 29, 2022

Just after 11:30 a.m., the TTC reposted their previous announcement, however, it took another hour for commuters to receive an update.

Hi @TTChelps , the last update was almost an hour ago. Is service still down from Eglinton to St. Clair? https://t.co/3ezX1Wr6G4 — Matt (@MattY90285928) November 29, 2022

At 12:33 p.m., just over three hours after the initial announcement, the TTC tweeted that "regular service has resumed between Eglinton and St Clair."