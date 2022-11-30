City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc

Chaos erupts on the TTC after subway shuts down service between 4 stations

Yesterday's morning commute on the TTC was a nightmare for hundreds of people after an injury at track level led to the temporary closure of service between several stations on Line 1. 

Just after 9:15 a.m., the TTC tweeted that Line 1 was partially halted, with "no service between St Clair and Eglinton."

Less than 30 minutes later, the TTC provided an update that extended the closure, with "no service between Lawrence and St Clair." 

As a result, dozens of people flocked to social media to express their frustrations, suggesting that the incident could've been prevented with platform screen doors. 

With rush hour in full swing, replacement shuttle buses did little to prevent overcrowding and confusion at several stations on Line 1. 

One user even claimed they had to wait for a shuttle bus for 40 minutes amid the delays. 

Others found it difficult to even locate the replacement buses, claiming instructions were muddled and indiscernable. 

Just after 11:30 a.m., the TTC reposted their previous announcement, however, it took another hour for commuters to receive an update. 

At 12:33 p.m., just over three hours after the initial announcement, the TTC tweeted that "regular service has resumed between Eglinton and St Clair." 

Lead photo by

@onuryilmazca
