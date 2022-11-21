TTC bus route suspended for almost 3 years shows no signs of returning

A crucial TTC bus route to many people living and working in Toronto has been suspended for over two years now, and several commuters are asking for its return.

The TTC's Route 144 Downtown/Don Valley Express previously connected the Parkwoods and Flemingdon Park neighbourhoods to downtown Toronto via the Don Valley Parkway.

On March 23, 2020, the TTC cancelled the bus route due to lockdowns, with the route being suspended until further notice as service was reallocated to busier routes.

A recent Reddit thread has been posted in support of restoring the bus service, with commuters claiming that the daily service provided easier and faster transportation to the downtown core.

When asked about the possibility of reinstating the 144 Downtown/Don Valley Express route, the TTC told blogTO that, "the 14X premium services have been suspended until further notice."

Some Reddit users advised commuters to contact their city councillor and the TTC in hopes of restoring the bus route.

Although no official date has been provided for the return of the bus route, increased traffic to and from the downtown core may incentivize the TTC to resume its service.