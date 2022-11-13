City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Wyatt Sharpe

13-year-old journalist frustrated Ontario politician won't answer his questions

A 13-year-old journalist who has interviewed the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford, says Ontario's Minister of Education has been rejecting or ignoring his interview requests for almost a year. 

Wyatt Sharpe from Clarington, Ont., is the host of The Wyatt Sharpe Show, which involves the journalist sitting down for one-on-one virtual interviews with influential politicians. 

Sharpe has interviewed former U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisor, John Bolton, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, former Finland Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, and several high-profile politicians in Ontario. 

In a tweet, Sharpe shared that over the last few weeks, he's been emailing, tweeting and trying "everything possible" to interview Minister of Education Stephen Lecce amidst high stakes labour negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ford government. 

Sharpe has previously interviewed Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, and CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn.

On Nov. 21, Sharpe tweeted that a senior member of Minister Leece's staff responded to him writing, "I don't appreciate you tweeting that we aren't responding to you." 

In a follow-up to his original tweet, Sharpe wrote that he's always been "polite, and communicated fairly to his team as I always do. It's an important piece of dialogue, I truly believe that." 

This wouldn't be the first time that Sharpe would interview Lecce, having interviewed the Minister back in March 2021 regarding mental health in schools and vaccines. 

The Wyatt Sharpe Show 
