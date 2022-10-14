Violent gunpoint jewellery store robbery caught on video in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service released a shocking video on Friday as part of a Hold-Up Squad investigation into a violent jewellery store robbery earlier this year.

Police announced on Friday that they had arrested one suspect and are looking for the public's assistance in identifying three other men involved in the robbery, which took place in the Finch Avenue West & Highway 27 area on May 4, 2022.

Video footage from the incident shows the four men, dressed in reflective safety vests, hoodies, masks, and gloves, bursting into the store after an employee opened the front door.

The employee is tackled to the ground by the men and then dragged across the floor.

One of the men, who can be seen brandishing a handgun in security footage from the store, is said to have threatened employees and demanded cash and jewellery.

The group fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to police, with what officials describe as "a large quantity of jewellery."

Wild video shows jewellery store robbery in Toronto - 📹 Toronto Police #Toronto pic.twitter.com/6uwcaPjA1W — blogTO (@blogTO) October 14, 2022

Investigators have since caught up with one of the suspects.

The Hold Up Squad, with the assistance of the 23 Division Major Crime Unit, executed a pair of search warrants on Oct. 5, seizing clothing worn during the robbery and arresting Johnathan Prevost, 18, of Richmond Hill.

Prevost is facing a long list of charges, including several firearms-related offences.



The other three men wanted in the investigation remain unidentified, and police have released photos and video of the suspects seeking the public's assistance in locating them.