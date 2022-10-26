Toronto cop allegedly stole a missing person's watch and a dead person's credit card

A Toronto police officer allegedly stole a missing person’s watch and used a deceased person’s credit card.

Constable Boris Borrisov, a member of the 53 Division Community Investigative Support Unit, is facing 16 misconduct charges under the Police Services Act, according to documents released by the police tribunal on October 25.

The documents were released following Borrisov’s first appearance before the tribunal, which hears allegations of serious breaches of the code of conduct against officers.

According to the documents, police received a complaint about a missing person, identified as A.K., on February 17, 2022. Borissov was assigned to assist with the investigation a day later. He entered A.K.’s residence as part of the investigation, and allegedly took a luxury Tag Heuer watch worth several thousand of dollars.

A.K. was located deceased on February 22. The documents allege that Borissov did not report taking the watch, and that between February 18 and April 11, he attempted to sell it.

On April 11, Borissov was arrested and charged with several criminal offences, at which point his cell phone was seized. When officers searched the phone, they allegedly found photos of an Ontario driver’s licence and the front and back of a BMO Mastercard in the name of a woman with the initials "L.L."

The photos were taken on May 26, 2020, the same day that Borissov attended a call for a sudden death; L.L. had been found dead by her sister. While searching the residence, Borissov allegedly took L.L.’s Mastercard and driver’s licence, and did not report his actions.

"The Mastercard was used 16 times following May 26th, 2020," the documents state.

The documents further allege that on February 8, 2021, Borissov used police software to conduct a query in relation to an individual identified as V.K., and took a picture of the results. On November 5, 2021, he allegedly forwarded the photo to a member of the public.

"Your queries were not for official police business. You have a personal connection to V.K.," the documents read.

The fourth incident outlined in the documents occured on March 23, 2022. Borissov was supposed to work from 11 am to 10 pm, but at approximately 1:27 pm, he allegedly drove a fully marked TPS vehicle to a residential building at 368 Eglinton Avenue East.

The documents say he parked at the back of the building, went inside, and at one point went onto a third-floor balcony and cooked using a barbeque. He left at approximately 5:16 pm and drove back to 53 Division.

"During your shift you did not sign on with the dispatcher, you did not assist on any radio calls, and you did not work on any police reports," the documents read.

"You reported off duty at 9:00 p.m. and claimed that you had worked through your lunch hour. You were paid for a full day’s work."

If found guilty, Borissov could be demoted, dismissed without pay for a set period of time, or dismissed from the force altogether.