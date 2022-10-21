Toronto could see way less snow this winter than seasonal average

A new winter weather forecast for the city has just dropped and it holds just a tiny sliver of hope that Toronto won't be bombarded with snow.

AccuWeather's latest 2022-2023 Canada winter forecast says Toronto can expect less snowfall than average.

Sitting around 122 centimetres (or almost 50 inches) of snow per season, Accuweather's meteorologist cautions "less snowfall is likely."

Another shocking revelation from the forecast states that Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal may actually see milder temperatures this winter.

"Due to the orientation of the jet stream, the coldest air will stay well to the northwest of some of the country's most populated and visited cities."

This might help us save a few bucks on heating costs but will also have an impact on the number of days ski resorts can make artificial snow.

Conditions like this can be traced back to La Niña, a climatological phenomenon, which has been present in Canadian winters for the last three years.

"When La Niña is present, an amplified polar jet stream ushers in cold air and more frequent storms to the western half of Canada."

But this is not the case for the Upper Great Lakes area, where "near-to-above-normal" conditions are expected.

Folks in western Canada can expect a whack-ton of snow while those out in eastern Canada should prepare for multiple nor'easters and coastal storms.