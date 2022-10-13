Over 80% of Canadians would rather find a new job than return to the office full-time

The pandemic changed countless aspects of our lives, for better or for worse, including many people's expectations when it comes to work life.

As companies were forced to switch to remote working amid government restrictions, workers became accustomed to the freedom and flexibility it afforded them, and a new study suggests the majority of Canadians have no interest in going back to the way things were.

The survey, released by Hardbacon this week, found that 80.8 per cent of respondents would look for a new job if their current company mandated that they return to the office full-time.

The main reason? Working from home costs less. According to the survey, respondents estimated that working in the office full-time resulted in an annual loss of about $6,760, or about $26 per day.

But the survey found that some could be persuaded to return, for the right price that is.

On average, respondents who are currently working remotely or in a hybrid arrangement said they would require a 26.93% salary increase to return to the office full-time.

With housing costs, inflation and overall cost-of-living on the rise, it's no wonder workers aren't willing to dish out the extra cash it takes to commute to and work from the office each day.

Remote working has also made life easier for parents, especially mothers, who juggle childcare on top of a full-time job.

So while some companies are attempting to lure employees back to the office with a variety of perks, it seems the best solution might just be to listen to what it is that they truly want: the ability to work from home.