Everyone in Canada trying to pick winning numbers in $133 million Lotto Max Draw

The next Lotto Max draw continues to make history as it has entered the longest stretch without claiming any winners.

Friday will mark the 20th draw since the last Lotto Max jackpot was won, according to the OLG.

The last jackpot was awarded on August 12 when the $15 million was won in Western Canada.

Predictions no one wins this draw ✍️…. Hopefully 🙏 more than one winner 🏆 for 70 million…. 5-10 winning tickets 🎫 — Michael (@Michael18022961) October 21, 2022

The draw on Oct. 21 is offering up $133 million in top prizing, a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 63 Maxmillions.

LottoMax is the biggest scam lottery in Canada. They should have it where they keep drawing until someone wins that $1m prize/encore. The whole "We draw only once & if no one wins we keep it" is criminal. How much are they making each week preying on the hopes & dreams of people? — Rosyla Streaming Network (@Rosyla_SN) October 21, 2022

Maxmillions kicked in on September 2 when the Lotto Max draw jackpot reached $50 million. Since then, there have been 88 Maxmillions prize-winning tickets sold, with 47 in Ontario alone.

Planning for my retirement like a mature adult by buying a lotto max ticket. — JJ Moore (@moorejj7) October 21, 2022

Tonight's $133 million is the second-largest prize offered in Lotto Max history, with the biggest prize of $140 million won in June 2021.

Here's hoping that somebody in Toronto scores big!