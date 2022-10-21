City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lotto max draw

Everyone in Canada trying to pick winning numbers in $133 million Lotto Max Draw

The next Lotto Max draw continues to make history as it has entered the longest stretch without claiming any winners.

Friday will mark the 20th draw since the last Lotto Max jackpot was won, according to the OLG. 

The last jackpot was awarded on August 12 when the $15 million was won in Western Canada.

The draw on Oct. 21 is offering up $133 million in top prizing, a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 63 Maxmillions.

Maxmillions kicked in on September 2 when the Lotto Max draw jackpot reached $50 million. Since then, there have been 88 Maxmillions prize-winning tickets sold, with 47 in Ontario alone.

Tonight's $133 million is the second-largest prize offered in Lotto Max history, with the biggest prize of $140 million won in June 2021.

Here's hoping that somebody in Toronto scores big!

