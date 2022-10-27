OPP offering $50K reward for information about missing Toronto woman

It sounds like Ontario Provincial Police may have learned something new about what happened to 43-year-old Karen 'Karebear' Thompson, a mother of four who vanished from Toronto back in July 2016.

And yet, whatever it is that's resparked police interest in the six-year-old missing persons case, it's not enough — which is why the OPP is seeking help from the public with a handsome reward on offer.

The OPP's Orangeville detachment issued a public appeal for information on Thursday in the hopes of determining what happened to Thompson, noting that the investigation to date has led them to believe that "foul play is suspected" in her disappearance.

Now 49, Thompson was last seen in the Lake Shore Boulevard area of Etobicoke. She was 5'10" and roughly 130 lbs at the time of her disappearance, with a thin build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

She had two tattoos: One of an elephant on her left shoulder, the other of some skulls on her lower back (pictured below.)

While Thompson lived in Etobicoke when she disappeared, police say she also had ties to Dufferin County, Alliston, Scarborough, Oakville and Hamilton.

"A $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest/conviction of those responsible for Karen’s disappearance is now being offered," reads a news release from the OPP. "Every lead that comes in will be thoroughly investigated."

In addition to a press release, police also published a video containing footage of the victim's daughter pleading for help from anyone who might know more about her mother's disappearance.

"My mom was a fighter and she was a strong woman, I know that she would fight for anyone who needed her help and she would do anything she could to help anyone in need," said the young woman, noting that Thompson now has two grandchildren in addition to her own kids.

"She has lots of friends and family that miss her very much, and any information would bring lots of people closure."

Anyone with information that may help is encouraged to call the OPP dedicated tipline at 1-844-677-9414, their local police service, or Crimestoppers. A $50,000 reward could be yours, along with the knowledge that you helped a long-grieving family gain some form of closure.