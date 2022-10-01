It was pure chaos on the TTC after subway shut down due to mechanical issues

Rush hour was made even more agonizing yesterday when the TTC subway shut down between several stations.

The TTC announced at 4:20 p.m. on Friday that there was no service between Woodbine and Broadview while they fixed a mechanical issue.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Woodbine and Broadview while we fix a mechanical problem. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 30, 2022

Social media was subsequently flood with angry responses, as well as footage of the whole ordeal.

One person said there was lots of confusion among commuters about where to locate the replacement shuttle buses.

All passengers dumped out at woodbine. No direction on where to go for buses. How can I get back to the 1 to get home?? No one has any idea where to go. — Cpchurch87 (@cpchurch87) September 30, 2022

Another video shows a large crowd forming outside Woodbine station during the peak of rush hour.

One person claimed that as a result of the closure, the subway platform was dangerously packed.

The eastbound platform at Broadview is crowded to an unsafe degree. Escalator going up keeps feeding people into a space that cannot hold more people. No TTC staff to be seen 😨 — KellistoOK (@okkellisto) September 30, 2022

Another video shows a different angle of the scene at Woodbine station, where hundreds of people crowded around the shuttle buses.

Woodbine station right now. Still waiting for shuttle buses. More crowds of people on the other side of the street. Intersection is a mess. pic.twitter.com/X1ayCtxlDd — Althea Manasan (@altheazm) September 30, 2022

The TTC finally announced that the issue was resolved at 5:45 p.m., resulting in over an hour of delays and confusion.

Broadview Station. I guess if we all spill out of the loading areas, that should put the shuttle buses out of commission too. #TTC #Toronto pic.twitter.com/4fUyPOgrDe — The Connectivist (@_Connectivist_) September 30, 2022

The TTC acknowledged last week that crowding issues are being looked into by the Service Planning team.