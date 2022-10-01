It was pure chaos on the TTC after subway shut down due to mechanical issues

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 47 minutes ago
Rush hour was made even more agonizing yesterday when the TTC subway shut down between several stations. 

The TTC announced at 4:20 p.m. on Friday that there was no service between Woodbine and Broadview while they fixed a mechanical issue. 

Social media was subsequently flood with angry responses, as well as footage of the whole ordeal. 

One person said there was lots of confusion among commuters about where to locate the replacement shuttle buses.

Another video shows a large crowd forming outside Woodbine station during the peak of rush hour. 

One person claimed that as a result of the closure, the subway platform was dangerously packed. 

Another video shows a different angle of the scene at Woodbine station, where hundreds of people crowded around the shuttle buses.

The TTC finally announced that the issue was resolved at 5:45 p.m., resulting in over an hour of delays and confusion. 

The TTC acknowledged last week that crowding issues are being looked into by the Service Planning team. 

