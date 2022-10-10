Your GO Transit commute could get more complicated thanks to possible union strike

The union representing GO Transit drivers is planning a potential strike for sometime this month, meaning your morning commute could get even more hectic.

The ATU 1587 will likely strike after the Thanksgiving long weekend if they don't reach a deal with Metrolinx, an ongoing negotiation happening since this summer, meaning more than 2,000 members may not be working.

In August the union reported their largest voter turnout vote, with 93 per cent of voters in favour of supporting strike action.

DRT customers are advised of a potential strike impacting GO Transit buses, which may begin on or after October 1. GO Transit employees will be in a legal strike position but a labour disruption is not yet confirmed. Possible impacts to DRT bus service are unknown at this time. — Durham Region Transit (@Durham_Transit) September 29, 2022

The workers main goals are to secure a contract with Metrolinx and they want the company to commit to not contracting out "good union jobs to create lower-paying privatized positions," according to the union.

A recent article from CityNews said that union president Robert Cormier met with Metrolinx just a few days ago but that no progress was made.

That article statement from the union that the public "should prepare for possible disruptions to their commute in October."

After a strike vote, Local 1587-Toronto, ON, members are leafleting GO Transit stations. Our members are talking to riders about Metrolinx’s contracting out scheme. Support them by sending Metrolinx Board a digital letter at https://t.co/eF1aAYfEOh #TogetherWeFightTogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/29hOf7r7GD — ATU, Transit Union (@ATUComm) August 23, 2022

It is believed that GO Buses would be impacted the most but GO trains could also be affected.



"A union's ability to win a good contract depends on how much power the union has to effect change in the workplace. That power doesn't come from lawyers or experts or politicians. It comes from us, the members. The ultimate expression of our power is when we refuse to keep working for scraps," read a notice from the ATU last week.