Toronto Mayor John Tory wins 2022 election to clinch third term

Toronto's 2022 municipal election is over, and the votes are showing a clear win for incumbent mayor John Tory, meaning that the top dog at City Hall will remain unchanged after eight years for another four.

As expected, 67-year-old Tory won by a landslide with roughly 61 per cent of the votes.

Challenger Gil Penalosa, an accomplished international politician with big ideas and a proven track record for creating public spaces for citizens of all ages, pulled a respectable 18 per cent of the vote.

Votes are still being counted over an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m., but Tory has logged over 337,000 votes (and counting) to Penalosa's more than 97,000. Chloe Brown registered over 34,000 votes, an impressive third-place showing.

Tory, whose slogan this time around was "working for you," will serve a third term as mayor of Canada's largest city, continuing his reign as Toronto's 65th mayor, much to the delight of those who voted for the status quo.

Key concerns in this municipal election revolved around affordable housing, traffic congestion, road safety, infrastructural spending, construction delays and more.

— More to come —