toronto animal shelter adoption

Dog housed the longest with Toronto Animal Services is ready to get adopted

A sweet German Shepherd mix puppy that is currently the longest shelter resident with Toronto Animal Services is in dire need of adoption.

Meet Roo, a two-year-old spayed pup that has been with the East shelter since December 2021, making her their longest resident. 

She is a graduate of the shelter's Second Chance Dog Program, which trains dogs so they are prepared to be introduced into a stable homelife with experienced dog owners as they continue to need training.

"The program aims to match dogs that require ongoing training after adoption, with residents who are prepared to continue their positive training journey."

These dogs may require specialized care and training to find a forever home and may have issues when meeting other dogs or people, food or toy guarding, or may need extra help to learn appropriate behaviours.

Seven dog graduates from this program have already found families but there are still more waiting to be adopted.

Roo is one of four dogs that are available to be adopted from this program, including Honey the Mastiff, Venus the Australian Cattle Dog and Hugo the Presa Canario.

Roo is a staff favourite and is very, very cute.

If you think you can adopt Roo and give her a stable house, please reach out to the Second Change Dog program immediately at 416-338-7539.

Let's get Roo a proper home!

