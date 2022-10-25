City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Brampton had a very hard time dealing with fireworks and complaints for Diwali

Unlike Toronto, Brampton permits celebratory Diwali fireworks, but the GTA city still faced its own problems last night despite this allowance. 

Do a quick search on Twitter and you'll see tons of people complaining about fireworks, noise and actually not even being able to reach 311 due to the amount of callers.

So many people were calling 9-1-1 to report firework noise that Peel Police had to issue a notice asking residents to please call by-law instead.

People were complaining that fireworks were going off until 3 or even 4 a.m.

The city's bylaw states fireworks can only be ignited on private property, though many were lit in parks and even on the sidewalk.

But not everyone was complaining, some Twitter users were extremely excited to see the lights, especially since Brampton is one of the only cities to allow them.

Seeing as Diwali ends soon, there shouldn't be that many more fireworks - or complaints.

