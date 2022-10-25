Brampton had a very hard time dealing with fireworks and complaints for Diwali

Unlike Toronto, Brampton permits celebratory Diwali fireworks, but the GTA city still faced its own problems last night despite this allowance.

Live look at me in Brampton in the 3rd hour of hearing fireworks for the second straight night pic.twitter.com/Hf1MPAUvrb — Ammar (@ammario_9) October 25, 2022

Do a quick search on Twitter and you'll see tons of people complaining about fireworks, noise and actually not even being able to reach 311 due to the amount of callers.

I like Diwali. I do. But I’ve never heard fireworks like this, or go on this long. I mean, it’s brampton, I dunno who’s celebrating and who’s getting shot #brampton #Diwali #fireworks — Matthew DiSero (@MattDisero) October 25, 2022

So many people were calling 9-1-1 to report firework noise that Peel Police had to issue a notice asking residents to please call by-law instead.

Our Communications Centre is receiving an influx of 9-1-1 calls regarding fireworks complaints. Please contact BY-LAW via 3-1-1 for these complaints. 9-1-1 is for EMERGENCIES only. Please do not tie up our 9-1-1 Operators unnecessarily. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 25, 2022

People were complaining that fireworks were going off until 3 or even 4 a.m.

Fireworks in Brampton - large long range ones - went on till 4am. This morning my kids are wearing masks cuz you can’t breathe properly & there’s a thick fog. Our community went too far. Fireworks need to be banned. — Nav K. Gill (@NavKGill) October 25, 2022

The city's bylaw states fireworks can only be ignited on private property, though many were lit in parks and even on the sidewalk.

What is this non-sense 'City of Brampton'? By laws clearly state fireworks r only permitted on private property n that of only short range, yet entire city's side walks and parks are full of ppl with non stop high range fireworks n city enforcement seems to be found no where. pic.twitter.com/oNhNMsL1Zw — RB 🇵🇰 💚🇵🇰 (@RFBKHR) October 25, 2022

But not everyone was complaining, some Twitter users were extremely excited to see the lights, especially since Brampton is one of the only cities to allow them.

Tonight is the first night I feel really happy about being in Brampton in adult life. As a new immigrant in the mid-90s, Diwali was barely celebrated here in Canada, in Toronto. We weren't "allowed" to set off any fireworks. — Shriya H., MPH (@h_shriya) October 25, 2022

Seeing as Diwali ends soon, there shouldn't be that many more fireworks - or complaints.