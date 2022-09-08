This is what will likely change in Canada now that Queen Elizabeth II has died

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been Canada's and 14 other nations' monarch for 70 years.

Now that she has died, a lot of things in Canada will have to change over, removing her name and ensuring mention of King Charles III, who has automatically became the new monarch.

Everything from legal documents, currency and stamps will presumably be changed over.

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Firstly, all portraits of the Queen will eventually be reviewed and replaced with framed photos of King Charles III, though this won't happen for some time as the mourning period has just begun, according to CTV News.

Though no official plans have been publicly released about the naming of Canadian passports, the front page states they have been issued "in the name of Her Majesty the Queen," and will be changed, acccording to the National Post.

The outlet also reports that Canadian lawyers work at a "Court of the Queen's bench" and official government documents are often signed with "Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada," and that these titles will eventually be changed to mention King Charles III.

CTV News confirmed that government document headings and some military regiments are also expected to change their wording from Queen to King.

Like many people around the world and in Canada, my thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family during this difficult time. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 8, 2022

In short, any bureacutraic mention of Queen Elizabeth II in forms of legality will likely have to remove her name.

However, things like the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW), will not be changed as they were named after the Queen and has nothing to do with legality.

When people are completing their Canadian citizenship ceremony, they are required to swear allegiance to the Queen.

I am sitting with my friend who is at his Canadian citizenship ceremony via Zoom. There is a long delay. He was supposed to swear his allegiance to the Queen. I'm guessing they're trying to sort out what to do now. — Roberto Rocha (@robroc) September 8, 2022

Immediately after her death was announced, a Twitter thread went viral after it was confirmed new Canadians had already plead their allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, the King of Canada.

So, will Queen's Park be renamed King's Park?

That one was actually named for Elizabeth's great-grandmother Queen Victoria and I'm assuming wont be changed.