Group of Toronto men arrested after 21 businesses robbed in crime spree

Six Toronto men face several charges each after hitting 21 businesses across Ontario in a daring crime spree.

York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested and charged the group of Toronto residents after catching four of them in the act during a break-in at a commercial hardware store in Barrie last Tuesday, bringing a ten-month crime spree to an end.

On Sept. 13, four men were caught attempting to steal nearly $6,000 in smoke detectors from a store in the City of Barrie. Making matters worse, York Regional Police officers found cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine on the suspects.

The following day, officers executed a search warrant on a residence in Toronto, where two additional suspects were arrested.

A total of 47 have been laid.

Cops seized a stolen U-Haul van, power tools, Moen faucets, and other household accessories worth approximately $15,000. As with the previous arrests, drugs were involved, with cops stating that five grams of heroin and two grams of cocaine were also seized.

Police allege that the group is connected to 21 incidents across the Greater Toronto Area, and investigators suggest that the suspects "may be linked to other commercial store thefts in Peel Region, Halton Region, Durham Region and the City of Toronto. The investigation remains ongoing."

Salinder Singh, 26, Navdeep Singh, 23, Lovepreet Singh, 25, Annuveer Singh, 25, Manpreet Singh, 24, and Sukhman Deep Sandhu, 34, face a long list of offences including fraud, dangerous driving, and multiple drug possession charges.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed a recent break-in is encouraged to contact York Regional Police.