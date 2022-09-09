Tons of turtle hatchlings released at Toronto pond after rescue from busy street

There are about 48 new baby turtles calling a huge Toronto park home after they were rescued from a very busy street.

The snapping turtle hatchlings were released in High Park after they were born next to a very busy and dangerous street earlier this summer.

We are so excited to see the first release of the turtle hatchlings in High Park. This year the Turtle Protectors High Park volunteers were able to lift 48 hatchlings across the road so they could reach their home in Grenadier Pond safely. https://t.co/PNqy06wNuk — TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) September 8, 2022

According to Turtle Protectors High Park, 50 baby turtles were laid on June 7 at 32 Ellis Park Road, in a specialty nest protector.

Last week, the babies were transported across the street and released into the park, in aims of saving them from crossing the busy street.

"Thanks to Carolynne Crawley (Co-Founder) we received permission from the Ministry of Natural Resource to block the exit holes of the nest protector to ensure the hatchlings weren't crushed by cars as they made their way to Grenadier Pond," said TPHP.

Since the holes were blocked, volunteers with TPHP were constantly checking the nest to make sure the babies weren't trapped.

Unfortunately one hatchling somehow found a way out of the nest and was very sadly killed on the road.

Once the babies were spotted trying to get out of the nest, TPHP staff quickly came to their rescue and released them at Grenadier Pond.

"It was incredible to watch 50 hatchlings emerge. We literally got to see them crawl out of the ground-one after the other - it was such a gift," said TPHP.

Turtle Protectors High Park is an Indigenous led stewardship program that is supported by Msit No’kmaq, the Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle, Taiaiako'n Historic Preservation Society, Indigenous elders and community members.

There are three kinds of turtle species that call High Park home; the snapping turtle, red-eared slider and midland painted turtle. Snapping turtles are the largest freshwater turtle in Canada.

They are also supported by the Toronto Animal Services, Parks, Forestry and Recreation and the Indigenous Affairs Office within the city.

Language keeper and elder Henry Pitawanakwat has given the TPHP a name in Anishinaabemowin, “Mishiikenh Gizhaasowin.”