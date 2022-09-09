City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
high park turtles

Tons of turtle hatchlings released at Toronto pond after rescue from busy street

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There are about 48 new baby turtles calling a huge Toronto park home after they were rescued from a very busy street.

The snapping turtle hatchlings were released in High Park after they were born next to a very busy and dangerous street earlier this summer.

According to Turtle Protectors High Park, 50 baby turtles were laid on June 7 at 32 Ellis Park Road, in a specialty nest protector.

Last week, the babies were transported across the street and released into the park, in aims of saving them from crossing the busy street.

"Thanks to Carolynne Crawley (Co-Founder) we received permission from the Ministry of Natural Resource to block the exit holes of the nest protector to ensure the hatchlings weren't crushed by cars as they made their way to Grenadier Pond," said TPHP. 

Since the holes were blocked, volunteers with TPHP were constantly checking the nest to make sure the babies weren't trapped.

Unfortunately one hatchling somehow found a way out of the nest and was very sadly killed on the road.

Once the babies were spotted trying to get out of the nest, TPHP staff quickly came to their rescue and released them at Grenadier Pond.

"It was incredible to watch 50 hatchlings emerge. We literally got to see them crawl out of the ground-one after the other - it was such a gift," said TPHP.

Turtle Protectors High Park is an Indigenous led stewardship program that is supported by Msit No’kmaq, the Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle, Taiaiako'n Historic Preservation Society, Indigenous elders and community members.

There are three kinds of turtle species that call High Park home; the snapping turtle, red-eared slider and midland painted turtle. Snapping turtles are the largest freshwater turtle in Canada.

They are also supported by the Toronto Animal Services, Parks, Forestry and Recreation and the Indigenous Affairs Office within the city.

Language keeper and elder Henry Pitawanakwat has given the TPHP a name in Anishinaabemowin, “Mishiikenh Gizhaasowin.”

Lead photo by

Turtle Protectors High Park
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Lisa LaFlamme makes first official return to the news since CTV controversy

There's a now a proposal to start charging non-local drivers for entering downtown Toronto

Tons of turtle hatchlings released at Toronto pond after rescue from busy street

Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Queen's Park in Toronto and people can sign it

King Charles III just spoke for the first time and here's what he said in his speech

Downtown Toronto will be absolute pandemonium with traffic and events this weekend

More skin-crawling videos emerge of swarms of rats in Toronto

People think Canada should leave the Commonwealth and become a republic