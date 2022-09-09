King Charles III just spoke for the first time and here's what he said in his speech

King Charles III gave his first speech Friday afternoon following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and he paid tribute to his late mother while pledging to serve as the new monarch "with loyalty, respect and love."

The King spoke from the monarch's official residence, Balmoral Castle, and shared his grief and sorrow with the world.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said.

He shared a renewed promise of lifelong service and expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all the countries for the more than 70 years in which Queen Elizabeth served.

The King spoke of embracing progress and multiculturalism while maintaining core values. He spoke of the importance of the role and duties of the Monarchy as well as his relationship with and responsibility towards the Church of England.

He said his faith has taught him to cherish a sense of duty to others.

King Charles III also mentioned other royal family members in his speech, announcing that his wife Camilla would now be known as Queen Consort, expressing love for Harry and Meghan, and officially naming William, his heir apparent, and Catherine as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time god grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the King said.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."