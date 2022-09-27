Canadian dog import ban comes into effect leaving rescue organizations disappointed

September 28 is the first day when Canada's new dog importing ban comes into effect, which denies the entry of four-legged friends into Canada from 100 different countries.

This ban is due to dog rabies and certain countries with a high risk of such disease, meaning no permits will be issued from the importation of commercial dogs.

"The entry of commercial dogs into Canada from countries at high-risk for dog rabies will be prohibited until further notice. As of this date, commercial dogs from countries at high-risk for dog rabies will not be permitted to enter Canada," said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Dogs that are being transferred to another person for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding, show or exhibition and research are also included in this new policy.

Banned countries include over 30 from Africa, over 40 from Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, as well as Caribbean and South American nations.

But as the hours tick down until tomorrow's ban comes into effect, some rescue organizations are feeling saddened that they will no longer be able to bring the puppies into Canada.

Flight #261 is here! Congratulations to Sonny and Beau as they begin their journey to a better life! Our opportunity to save these deserving souls is drawing to a close due to the CFIA ban. 💔#goldenretriever #secondchances #adoptdontshop #RescueMissionOfLove #stoptheban pic.twitter.com/Dm8pLkr9My — Golden Rescue (@GoldenRescue) September 25, 2022

Golden Rescue, a dog rescuing organization focused on Golden Retrievers, has brought tons of pups over into Canada from international destinations including Turkey.

They said these international rescue trips will no longer run because of the new policy. "Our opportunity to save these deserving souls is drawing to a close due to the CFIA ban," reads one of their latest tweets.

Another organization, Project Save Animals, also brought a final batch of doggies into Toronto from Pakistan, including a sweet girl named Ivory.

Pleased to say that our latest batch of travelling dogs have arrived in Toronto. We are ever so grateful to everyone that has helped them to travel. We are saddened at the fact that no more will travel due to the ban. But so happy that these babies will get their happy ever after pic.twitter.com/v9f6SNUcNI — Project Save Animals (@psa_pk) September 22, 2022

"We are ever so grateful to everyone that has helped [the dogs] to travel. We are saddened at the fact that no more will travel due to the ban. But so happy that these babies will get their happy ever after."

A petition to the Government of Canada from Calgary's Heather Hulkenberg asking for changes to the ban has garnered over 11,000 signatures as of writing.

It's incredible to see there are already 10K+ signatures on an e-petition calling on the government to reverse Canada's wrongheaded ban on international dog rescue. Thanks to MP @MichelleRempel for sponsoring it! Add your name below. https://t.co/JmPQSso6Fl — Camille Labchuk 🇺🇦 (@CamilleLabchuk) September 21, 2022

The petition states that some animal advocacy groups claim they were not consulted on the details of the ban and that rabies vaccines could help prevent the transfer of the disease.

It also states that banned countries like Afghanistan and Ukraine are also undergoing humanitarian crises, potentially resulting in more dogs needing rescue.

Some believe that "policy mechanisms" are a better solution than an outright ban. The proposal has been backed by Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner.

"We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to work with affected dog rescues and animal rights advocates to ensure government policy on dog importations keeps Canadians safe, without increasing the number of animals in shelters or on the streets globally," read the petition page.