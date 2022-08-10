City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pedestrian hit

Two Toronto pedestrians hit by vehicles just minutes apart sustain serious injuries

It has been a dangerous morning in the City of Toronto for pedestrians.

Toronto police have investigated two separate collisions where cyclists were hit by cars, all before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. 

The first happened at Elm and University, according to a tweet from the force shortly before 7:30 a.m. It indicated that the driver struck a pedestrian with their car and that the victim sustained serious injuries.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and later transported to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics.

Police closed the intersection for a quick investigation, reopening it less than an hour later. 

Just 30 minutes later, police confirmed a second pedestrian had been struck, this time at at Dufferin and St. Clair. 

Both collisions were very similar, with the second victim sustaining serious injuries as well.

Toronto Paramedics transported the victim to a local trauma centre to receive treatment.

It is unknown exactly where these pedestrians were hit, either crossing the street or standing on the roadway. 

In both instances, the drivers remained on scene for police to arrive, as is required by law. 

These investigations come at a time of increased police scrutiny over the force's presence in High Park, ticketing cyclists for speeding.

The High Park ticketing blitz has created a large divide in the city, with many saying it is a waste of police resources, who should be focusing on other concerns like deadly collisions.

Others are fans of the increased attention to High Park and believe cyclists are a danger and should be treated equally as drivers.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
