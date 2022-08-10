Two Toronto pedestrians hit by vehicles just minutes apart sustain serious injuries

It has been a dangerous morning in the City of Toronto for pedestrians.

Toronto police have investigated two separate collisions where cyclists were hit by cars, all before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The first happened at Elm and University, according to a tweet from the force shortly before 7:30 a.m. It indicated that the driver struck a pedestrian with their car and that the victim sustained serious injuries.

COLLISION:

Elm/University

-Driver has struck a pedestrian with their car

-Pedestrian reported to have ser. injuries, treated at scene & transported by @TorontoMedics

-Elm closed University to Elizabeth for investigation

-Driver remained on scene as required by law#GO1535137

^rr pic.twitter.com/Ln07vPn7fQ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and later transported to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics.

Police closed the intersection for a quick investigation, reopening it less than an hour later.

Just 30 minutes later, police confirmed a second pedestrian had been struck, this time at at Dufferin and St. Clair.

COLLISION:

Dufferin/St Clair

- Driver has struck a pedestrian with their car

- @TorontoMedics transported victim to trauma centre w/serious injuries

- Driver remained on scene as required by law

- No word if road closures req'd, possible impact to @TTChelps service#GO1535326

^rr pic.twitter.com/1J9o3p6od2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

Both collisions were very similar, with the second victim sustaining serious injuries as well.

Toronto Paramedics transported the victim to a local trauma centre to receive treatment.

It is unknown exactly where these pedestrians were hit, either crossing the street or standing on the roadway.

In both instances, the drivers remained on scene for police to arrive, as is required by law.

Two incidents involving drivers hitting pedestrians within 30 minutes of each other. Meanwhile, Toronto Police are ticketing cyclists for rolling through stop signs at High Park. @JohnTory's Toronto. #topoli #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/meK9IXVwGt — Mitchell Gauvin (@MitchellGauvin_) August 10, 2022

These investigations come at a time of increased police scrutiny over the force's presence in High Park, ticketing cyclists for speeding.

Toronto Police are ticketing people on bikes in High Park, so here's a look at Toronto Police Service's collisions data from 2006-2020:

🔴821 people killed

🔵5,668 suffering major injuries

😐0 cyclist-on-pedestrian serious injuries or deaths in High Park pic.twitter.com/84F5NdHIFB — Michal Kapral (@mkapral) August 5, 2022

The High Park ticketing blitz has created a large divide in the city, with many saying it is a waste of police resources, who should be focusing on other concerns like deadly collisions.

Our family lives just off High Park, so we spend a lot of time there. IME, it's generally true that cyclists in the park ride too fast, aren't courteous, and could chill out a lot. But crossing Parkside to get to the park is 1000% more dangerous. Police should worry about that. — Peter Loewen (@PeejLoewen) August 5, 2022

Others are fans of the increased attention to High Park and believe cyclists are a danger and should be treated equally as drivers.