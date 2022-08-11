Toronto man wanted for repeatedly punching woman in random attack near TTC station

Toronto is definitely no stranger to bizzare and random attacks, and this recent altercation is no exception.

Toronto Police are in search of a man who was seen repeatedly punching an innocent woman in the face as she walked towards a TTC station in North York.

Police were notified of the assault near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman is alleged to have been walking toward the Sheppard-Yonge Station when a man approached her on the sidewalk and punched her in the face several times.

Police say the man and woman did not know each other.

At this time, it's unclear how serious the woman's injuries are.

The suspect is described as being 25-30 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, light blue surgical mask, dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, dark shoes, and carrying a large black and grey duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.