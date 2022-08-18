City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Airplane forced to make an emergency landing on Ontario highway

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was lucky to walk away uninjured after making a successful emergency landing on a stretch of highway near Marathon, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region shared an account of the emergency landing's aftermath, the results of an in-air mechanical issue — reportedly an overheating engine — forcing the plane's pilot to touch down on Highway 17 along the shores of Lake Superior, near Neys Provincial Park

"On August 16th, Marathon OPP along with Marathon Fire Dept. and Superior North EMS responded to an aircraft blocking traffic on Hwy 17," reads an OPP tweet.

The provincial police force's investigation "revealed the aircraft developed a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing."

The OPP says that the Elmwood Christavia Mk I aircraft's "lone occupant did not suffer any injuries," and that "The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is continuing the investigation."

The pilot's quick thinking prevented tragedy, though traffic was brought to a temporary standstill on Highway 17 as authorities processed the scene and towed the winged obstruction clear of highway motorists.

Ontario Provincial Police
