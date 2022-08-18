Airplane forced to make an emergency landing on Ontario highway

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft was lucky to walk away uninjured after making a successful emergency landing on a stretch of highway near Marathon, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region shared an account of the emergency landing's aftermath, the results of an in-air mechanical issue — reportedly an overheating engine — forcing the plane's pilot to touch down on Highway 17 along the shores of Lake Superior, near Neys Provincial Park

Outside west of Marathon on Highway 17. Photos taken from CFNO. Emergency plane landing due to mechanical problem. pic.twitter.com/a3s1hEFAfc — Daniel Lam (@Lamhalen) August 17, 2022

"On August 16th, Marathon OPP along with Marathon Fire Dept. and Superior North EMS responded to an aircraft blocking traffic on Hwy 17," reads an OPP tweet.

On August 16th #MarathonOPP along with Marathon Fire Dept. and Superior North EMS responded to an aircraft blocking traffic on #HWY17. Investigation revealed the aircraft developed a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing. Lone occupant did not suffer pic.twitter.com/My9mFi2VTE — OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) August 18, 2022

The provincial police force's investigation "revealed the aircraft developed a mechanical problem and the pilot conducted an emergency landing."

Yup that’s a plane parked on the shoulder of hwy 17 pic.twitter.com/yPMv9afClk — Zoey Ivy Carey (@zoeyivycarey) August 16, 2022

The OPP says that the Elmwood Christavia Mk I aircraft's "lone occupant did not suffer any injuries," and that "The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is continuing the investigation."

The pilot's quick thinking prevented tragedy, though traffic was brought to a temporary standstill on Highway 17 as authorities processed the scene and towed the winged obstruction clear of highway motorists.