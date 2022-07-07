TTC is closing down 4 Toronto subway stations this weekend

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't feel like a weekend without a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 9 and 10 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Like always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that on Sunday there will be a late opening on Line 2. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on July 10 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

Subway riders should also note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from July 11 to 14 for track maintenance.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.