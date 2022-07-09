Toronto intersection has been taken over by a forest of traffic signals

A Toronto intersection looks like either the safest or the most confusing place for pedestrians to cross the street thanks to an odd collection of traffic crossing signals.

It may look like a quirky art installation or some kind of statement on pedestrian safety in the city, but this cluster of amber pedestrian crossing signals at the corner of Victoria Park and Eglinton is just the product of ongoing work for the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

According to Metrolinx, the dozens of crossing signals mounted to wooden poles are clustered across the street from the future O'Connor Station in a temporary storage area.

And if you find yourself at this intersection staring in awe at the colourful warning signs, don't expect them to guide you across the vast stretch of lanes.

The lights are actually just in storage at this site after use during construction of the Crosstown's street-level portion between Leslie Street and Kennedy Road.

These temporary crossing signals have been moved around throughout the surface section's construction to accommodate changing pedestrian paths as crews conduct work on the line.

Unlike the permanent fixtures mounted to concrete or steel posts, these temporary warning lights are designed with specialized mounting hardware that allows them to be fixed to wooden poles or hung from overhead lines.

Eight temporary signals were installed at 19 intersections along the route, though with the line's above-ground stretch now mostly complete, new permanent signals have been put in place at almost every corner.

When they aren't rigged up to watch over intersections, the lights hang out in this weird little forest at Victoria Park and Eglinton, creating a surreal sight for passersby.

In a recent Metrolinx blog post, Robert Shamess, traffic lead for the Eglinton Crosstown, states that "We frequently move them when working on an intersection. When we widen an intersection, we are pushing things out."

"As we shifted traffic across a road, and people drove along them day after day, they would have seen the signals in different positions."

The traffic signals were moved to their current storage location as permanent signals replaced them, though they are still fully functional, and Metrolinx has plans to utilize them at other transit construction sites.