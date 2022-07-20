City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch with nickle-sized hail in the forecast

The weather in Toronto is chaotic today, with scorching heat and now extreme thunderstorms in the immediate forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city, calling for the potential development of severe storms and nickel-sized hail.

On top of these steamy conditions, damaging wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour are also expected.

These conditions will drench the city starting late afternoon and into the evening, if all goes as forecast, with the government agency saying there's some "uncertainty as to how far east the risk of severe weather will continue this evening."

Both strong winds and large hail can cause physical and property damage, meaning humans take shelter as threatening weather touches down. 

Winds can easily toss cars, damage weak buildings and snap branches off trees, which the watch says will be biggest hazard tonight. Environment Canada will continue to monitor the system and provide any updates if necessary.

Take cover, Toronto and stay safe!

Lori Whelan
