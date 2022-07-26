Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Good luck out there this morning, Toronto. There's a mess of delays, accidents and people stranded as a result of TTC problems, meaning your commute to the office likely won't be easy.

Reports of a fire closed a huge portion of the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway line around 7 a.m. this morning.

Haven’t moved in 10 mins. God forbid a fire pic.twitter.com/jtgxC4tOiW — Kayden (@Kayden45342439) July 26, 2022

There is still no service between St. George and Pape as of 10 a.m.

A medical emergency on Line 1 Yonge-University had impacted that line as well this morning, closing things off from St. Clair to College around 8 a.m.

Service has since resumed, but Toronto's public transit system remains a complete mess.

Glad I left for work early to experience the disaster that is the #ttc this morning.



Thanks for sending 1x bus for every 1000+ people dumped off the subway this morning @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/H7z2TYDijt — Sean 🇺🇦 (@SeanLee_tweets) July 26, 2022

With these incidents occurring at peak travel times, a number of passengers have reported feeling stranded, without a way to get to work.

Chaos!! I ended up taking streetcar to Dundas station then subway to st. George station. It was the smartest thing to do. Took me longer. I am finally in the subway to St. George station. pic.twitter.com/e27JgvQTUA — AR (@itsonlyAR) July 26, 2022

Though the TTC said shuttle buses are on route to ease congestion, masses of people have emptied the stations on the sidewalks, waiting.

Shuttle busses are not running its a nightmare for over an hour . When reporting news best to not be reporting it from the couch in your house pic.twitter.com/aVSrsMTBRl — Kristopher (@HappiGoLucki12) July 26, 2022

Of course, in true TTC fashion, just one shuttle bus arrives to hundreds of waiting people, resulting in pandemonium as commuters cobble onto the bus.

Incorrect shuttle busses NOT running - stopped ! on the 1st shuttle Been stopped 4 20 minutes ! You need both police and employees to move traffic danforth is a mess traffic isn’t moving !!! Now I’ll get COVID on this super spreader shuttle as we are not moving for 20+ minutes pic.twitter.com/qIJMneJF28 — Kristopher (@HappiGoLucki12) July 26, 2022

Scenes from social media show huge crowds and almost endless long lines.

There is so much crowding that even Toronto Police are using crowd control measures at Broadview and Danfroth as "crowds of people are walking into traffic."

Police have confirmed that an electrical fire took place at Bloor-Yonge station.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Toronto this morning, a TTC streetcar and a garbage truck collided, blocking multiple lanes of traffic along St. Clair Avenue.

A word of advice Toronto, take a deep breath! It's going to be a rocky start to your Tuesday morning.