City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fire on ttc

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Good luck out there this morning, Toronto. There's a mess of delays, accidents and people stranded as a result of TTC problems, meaning your commute to the office likely won't be easy.

Reports of a fire closed a huge portion of the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway line around 7 a.m. this morning.

There is still no service between St. George and Pape as of 10 a.m.

A medical emergency on Line 1 Yonge-University had impacted that line as well this morning, closing things off from St. Clair to College around 8 a.m.

Service has since resumed, but Toronto's public transit system remains a complete mess.

With these incidents occurring at peak travel times, a number of passengers have reported feeling stranded, without a way to get to work.

Though the TTC said shuttle buses are on route to ease congestion, masses of people have emptied the stations on the sidewalks, waiting.

Of course, in true TTC fashion, just one shuttle bus arrives to hundreds of waiting people, resulting in pandemonium as commuters cobble onto the bus.

Scenes from social media show huge crowds and almost endless long lines.

There is so much crowding that even Toronto Police are using crowd control measures at Broadview and Danfroth as "crowds of people are walking into traffic."

Police have confirmed that an electrical fire took place at Bloor-Yonge station.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Toronto this morning, a TTC streetcar and a garbage truck collided, blocking multiple lanes of traffic along St. Clair Avenue.

A word of advice Toronto, take a deep breath! It's going to be a rocky start to your Tuesday morning.

Lead photo by

Roger Keil
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Empty Toronto pharmacy shelves have people nervous about medicine shortage

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in North America for post-lockdown recovery

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Toronto park has become a battleground between police and cyclists

Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute