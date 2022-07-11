Severe thunderstorms and soaring heat expected to hit Toronto this week

As the heat continues to rise across the province, a thunderstorm is threatening to wash out Toronto.

The Weather Network is reporting that much of southern Ontario and Toronto will see thunderstorms for the evening of Monday, July 11, and into the overnight hours.

The majority of the afternoon will see temperatures creep up into the 30s with a humidex of nearly 34 C.

But as the heat climbs, the chance of severe thunderstorms also becomes more plausible. The Weather Network says there is a severe possibility that Toronto will experience large downpours and strong winds tonight.

Currently, Environment Canada states there is a 60 per cent chance of showers with thunderstorm risks.

Winds will start at around 20 km/h and get as strong as 40 km/hour.

There is a chance these soggy conditions will remain into Tuesday morning as the storm front moves across eastern Ontario and into Quebec.