City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Severe thunderstorms and soaring heat expected to hit Toronto this week

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

As the heat continues to rise across the province, a thunderstorm is threatening to wash out Toronto.

The Weather Network is reporting that much of southern Ontario and Toronto will see thunderstorms for the evening of Monday, July 11, and into the overnight hours.

The majority of the afternoon will see temperatures creep up into the 30s with a humidex of nearly 34 C.

But as the heat climbs, the chance of severe thunderstorms also becomes more plausible. The Weather Network says there is a severe possibility that Toronto will experience large downpours and strong winds tonight.

Currently, Environment Canada states there is a 60 per cent chance of showers with thunderstorm risks.

Winds will start at around 20 km/h and get as strong as 40 km/hour.

There is a chance these soggy conditions will remain into Tuesday morning as the storm front moves across eastern Ontario and into Quebec.

Lead photo by

Lori Whelan
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 small cities in Ontario just ranked among the best places to live in Canada

People are convinced Toronto's hard water is causing hair loss and making them bald

Toronto falls in love with British duo moving to and exploring the city for the first time

Severe thunderstorms and soaring heat expected to hit Toronto this week

Ontario cops are looking for a creepy naked dude spotted yanking it in a forest

Rogers becomes the butt of hilarious jokes and memes following massive outage

Hasan Minhaj was amazed by how beautiful people in Toronto are

Annoying condo ads blocking sidewalks have a Toronto politician furious