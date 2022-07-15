City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
raheem white body lake ontario

Toronto man missing for 8 months found in Lake Ontario according to mother

The body of Raheem White, a Toronto man who has been missing for almost eight months has been located, according to Toronto police.

However, police aren't releasing any details about the case.

According to multiple news outlets, including Global News, White's body was located in Lake Ontario, near Toronto's Sunnyside Beach.

White's mother, Rosemarie-White Johnson, told Global police notified her on Wednesday that they located a body in the water and they believed it was her son.

She told the outlet his tattoos were used to identify him.

White had been missing since Dec. 1 and was last seen in the west end of the city.

Just three sentences were published from Toronto police about White and it didn't even say that he was located deceased.

"The Toronto Police Service has located a missing man. Raheem White, 26, was last seen, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 3:38 p.m, in the Kenneth Avenue and Indian Road area. He was located on Monday, July 11, 2022 at approximately 9:51 a.m," read the news release.

There was a huge effort from the community in aims of locating White. Missing posters with his face and details were plastered across the Junction area - where he was last seen.

"He always puts in the effort to make you laugh. He's a well-known talented DJ in Toronto. His family and friends miss him dearly. Please bring Raheem home," read one of those posters.

According to CityNews, White's mother has many questions regarding her son's apparent death.

"You people don't just get up and go to work and show up in a body bag," she told the news outlet.

Once the news hit, tons of people took to social media to share their thoughts and offer condolences to the family.

Some questioned how White's body ended up in Lake Ontario and how it was recovered months since his last spotting.

Toronto Police media officer Connie Osborne had yet to answer blogTO's questions about Raheem at time of press.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
