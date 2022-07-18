Justin Trudeau just came to Toronto and all people talked about was his new haircut

Justin Trudeau was in Toronto this weekend and everybody was talking about his new haircut.

Justin Trudeau spent some of his afternoon today out on a hike with school kids. He also answered a bunch of science questions from the kids and threw a quick pitch in for his 2 billion tree planting plan.



He also chopped all his hair off #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SLBFbGR78N — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) July 15, 2022

The prime minister was in Scarborough to visit Junior Carnival and attended a church service at Malvern Methodist on Saturday — but these events were hardly newsmakers.

Church is more than a place of worship. It’s a place to come together, build a community, and care for the most vulnerable. This afternoon, I saw what that looks like at the Malvern Methodist Church – and met with the churchgoers who make it possible. pic.twitter.com/rkEujI6jU6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 16, 2022

Instead of his usual flowing locks, Trudeau was sporting a short cropped hairdo, which quickly became the talk of the town.

You could just feel the energy in the air at Scarborough’s Junior Carnival today! We were there to celebrate the Caribbean cultures that reflect our country’s diversity – and recognize the youth who are the future of the @GoTOCarnival. Have a fantastic festival, everyone! pic.twitter.com/LHHlX1jAPO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 16, 2022

Why the fixation on his hair remains a thing is unknown, but for some reason it stirred up lots of reaction.

Does it make our nation's leader look younger? Older? Stressed? Just plain silly? Head on over to social media and you'll see what the consensus is.

Some were quick to point out Trudeau's resemblance to Jim Carrey's iconic role in Dumb and Dumber while others said it more of a robotic look like Mark Zuckerberg.

Maybe the overflowing reaction was because Canadians will miss witnessing his iconic hair flip or watching Trudeau run his hands through his ever flowing tresses.

This isn't the first time Trudeau's follicles have made news (and probably won't be the last.) Ever since his first election in 2015, people have been downright obsessed with his 'dos.