City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flies ontario

Horrific masses of flies overtake Ontario but not seeing them would be concerning

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Horrific writhing masses of gross flies have been spotted in Ontario, but not seeing them in summer would actually be a cause for concern.

Fish flies, also called shadflies or mayflies, swarm Ontario towns in summertime, mobbing cars and sidewalks and are difficult to deter even with a leafblower at full blast.

Though species of mayflies exist worldwide, there's nothing like the specific fear of these aquatic insects coating vehicles and garage doors, which continues to traumatize kids in Ontario.

Attracted to light in the dark, they typically swarm lakeside towns, and can be especially prominent for a period of a few weeks, usually around June.

They're attracted to light in the dark which has even led some people to try to take matters into their own hands by disabling public street lights.

Though they cling to absolutely everything in the creepiest way, not seeing them would actually be a cause for concern as they're a sign of healthy lakes. Lots of mayflies are a sign of a healthy ecosystem, and are a protein source for fish and birds. 

They emerge from the lakes and are attracted to lakeside communities mainly by lights. Though they may be annoying and kind of freaky in their large numbers, they're totally harmless, and only have a lifespan of a couple days.

Lead photo by

Flickr
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Horrific masses of flies overtake Ontario but not seeing them would be concerning

It just got a whole lot cheaper for groups and families to take transit in Toronto

Toronto reviewing emergency cooling centres after quietly shuttering them in 2019

People want to move to Canada more than any other country in the world

People in Toronto are now surrendering their COVID pets to shelters en masse

U.S. commentator slammed for suggesting that Toronto is a bad city for Black athletes

City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of firefighter positions this summer

Here is the latest update on the woman who was brutally set on fire at a TTC station