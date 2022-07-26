City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
speeding driver ontario

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A speeding driver had a pretty unusual explanation when he was stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently.

A police officer with the Burlington OPP was met with a downright stupid excuse when he pulled over a driver going 200 km/hour, two times over the speed limit.

After pulling the vehicle over on Highway 407, the copper was sure to be surprised when the driver responded that "he didn't realize he was going that fast."

Really?

Unfortunately for the driver, the cop did not accept that reasoning and ended up suspending his licence for 30 days and impounding the car for two weeks.

These are stunting charges, which are typically laid when drivers are going 50 kilometres+ over the limit, when the speed limit is 80km/hour or higher.

While we get it's typical to see drivers going over the 100km/hour posted speed limit on highways across the province, 200 kilometres seems a bit excessive. Even for the 407.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Empty Toronto pharmacy shelves have people nervous about medicine shortage

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in North America for post-lockdown recovery

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Toronto park has become a battleground between police and cyclists

Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute