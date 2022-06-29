Demonstrators march on U.S. consulate in Toronto to protest Roe v. Wade decision

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon to protest the controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning of Roe v. Wade, the decision effectively cutting off millions of Americans from the fundamental human right of access to legal and safe abortions.

The 'Roe Goes, People Die' rally drew in crowds of pro-choice demonstrators, the group organized by U of T Students for Choice gathering at Queens Park to march on the U.S. Consulate General Toronto around 1 p.m.

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday June 29 at 1pm to march at the U.S Consulate in #Toronto.



The SCOTUS decision is a million strides backwards for women’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights & human rights. We are heartbroken & angry, and we stand with our friends south of the border. #ProChoice pic.twitter.com/iDYj4n5UIG — UofT Students for Choice (@uoftforchoice) June 28, 2022

Before the event, a co-organizer for the rally told blogTO that the group had "MPPs, political activists, and representatives from Women's Shelters speaking" and expected a crowd of about 200 to show up and "demonstrate solidarity for our friends in the U.S. regarding SCOTUS' decision."

Hundreds of people are marching from Queen's Park to the U.S Consulate this afternoon for the Roe Goes, People Die pro-choice march 🗣️ #Toronto pic.twitter.com/uWyamLrljv — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2022

The group departed the park and marched south along University Avenue, passing Hospital Row and arriving at the consulate midway between St. Patrick and Osgoode subway stations.

Hundreds have gathered at Queen's Park for the Roe Goes, People Die pro-choice march 🗣️ #Toronto pic.twitter.com/1ehp5qdRRG — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2022

Throughout the march, the group chanted and waved signs to protest the internationally-condemned Supreme Court ruling imposed on a nation by a handful of ultra-conservative Justices.

Roe Goes, People Die pro-choice march chanting through the streets of Toronto this Wednesday afternoon 🗣️ #Toronto pic.twitter.com/7K3L4I1A3G — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2022

Among the protesters, some standouts wore costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale" as the United States descends into a Gilead-like mess of old men in charge of women's reproductive rights. Others turned heads with their creative and, at times, eye-catching signs.

Some of the signs spotted at the Roe Goes, People Die pro-choice march 👀 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/YRlpYDvN1K — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2022

Friday's Supreme Court voting 6-3 to overturn the constitutional right to abortion has rippled well beyond U.S borders, stirring up protests in non-U.S. cities since the weekend, including another demonstration in front of the consulate on Saturday.