U of T is no longer the most prestigious school in Canada according to new rankings

Alumnus of the Varsity Blues will have less bragging rights than they're used to these days, as a recent report ranking the world's top universities has noted that the University of Toronto has fallen out of its longtime position as Canada's most prestigious school.

That distinction now goes to Montreal's McGill University, which finds itself listed as the 31st best school in the world, three spots ahead of U of T's 34th place ranking.

The rankings were conducted by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, which measured nearly 1,500 post-secondary institutions from over 100 countries worldwide.

These rankings have been published since 2012, with U of T peaking at 17th overall in 2014. The current 34th place ranking marks a tie for the institution's lowest ever rank, and the first time it didn't claim the top spot nationally.

Vancouver's University of British Columbia is the only other Canadian school to make the top 100, coming in at 47th place.

For Toronto's other institutions, York University found itself at spot 456, it's highest mark since 2018, while the newly named Toronto Metropolitan University continued to fall into the 801-1,000 bracket that it's been unable to climb out of since 2017.

With campus life back in full swing this year and a whole new generation of students receiving acceptance letters to begin in the fall, one has to wonder whether U of T will reclaim its top spot, or if the allure of living in Montreal will only cause McGill to widen the gap.