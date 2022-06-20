City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
horse highway 401 toronto

Two horses were galloping on a major highway near Toronto and police had to get involved

Drivers on a major highway near Toronto had an interesting start to their morning commutes after a couple of horses managed to gallop across the freeway.

The incident occured on Friday just before 6 a.m. on Highway 401 in Trenton, a community about two hours away from Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police received multiple reports about the horseplay, and some drivers even said they had to swerve past the animals to avoid hitting them.

The OPP tweeted out several images of the horses, with one even showing the two animals running alongside the highway.

OPP officers arrived to the scene on Highway 401, westbound near Glen Miller Road, and blocked off traffic for a short time.

A transport truck had to cut off the horses while officers controlled the animals using rescue rope from their vehicles.

The horses were brought to the 401 westbound OnRoute station until their owner retrieved them just before 9 a.m.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, including the horses.

Next time you're driving on the highway, make sure to keep a special eye out for our curious neigh-bours.

Lead photo by

OPP East Region
