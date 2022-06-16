City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

8 TTC subway stations are shutting down this weekend in Toronto

Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
It wouldn't feel like a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on June 18 and 19 for track work.

Like always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from June 20 to 22 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

Hector Vasquez
