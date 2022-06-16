8 TTC subway stations are shutting down this weekend in Toronto

It wouldn't feel like a weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on June 18 and 19 for track work.

Line 2: There will be no subway service between Jane and Ossington stations on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 for track work. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/VIbdMKveP3 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 16, 2022

Like always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from June 20 to 22 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.