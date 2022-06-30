City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this Canada Day long weekend

Not even the Canada Day long weekend will get to avoid a TTC subway closure. Yup, that's right.

This weekend, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on July 2 and 3 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from July 4 to 6 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure, it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 9 and 10 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

