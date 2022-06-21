City
propane explosion toronto

Toronto neighbourhood rocked with propane explosion

Toronto police reported an urgent active fire and explosion situation near Kipling Ave. and Rexdale Blvd. in the city's Rexdale neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, with swaths of the area currently undergoing emergency evacuation and roads closed off to the public.

The incident just took place at 40 Racine Rd., near Brydon Dr., at local industrial business Cooper Equipment Rentals shortly before 4 p.m.

While there are no injuries reported as of yet, first responders say that tanks are still exploding, and may be as large as 100 lbs.

Photos from the scene show a massive plume of smoke along the skyline, an eerie reminder of the last major propane emergency that took place in the city in summer 2008.

That series of explosions and fires led to two fatalities, as well as the evacuation of thousands from the Downsview area in the wee hours of the morning.

Toronto Fire tells blogTO that as of 4:20 p.m., they are in "defensive mode," meaning the situation is not currently being considered controlled.

Chief Matthew Pegg has also tweeted that he will be personally attending — an indication of the severity of the accident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area for their own safety and to expect delays, as the full length of Racine is now closed between Martin Grove and Kipling. The situation is ongoing and rapidly evolving.

UPDATE:
At 5 p.m. Chief Pegg announced that the fire has been downgraded from three alarms, and that the situation is "under control."

Lead photo by

@CPudel
