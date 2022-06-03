Toronto model says she was kicked off flight for having abnormally large breasts

Toronto-based influencer, artist and self-proclaimed "plastic surgery addict" Mary Magdalene (not to be confused with the biblical figure) is speaking out this week against American Airlines after the major U.S. carrier allegedly refused to let her stay on a scheduled flight for "looking too explicit."

Magdalene, who goes viral with some regularity for the results of her extreme cosmetic procedures, appeared to have been at Mexico's Cancun International Airport on Tuesday, May 31, when the bizarre conflict arose.

The model posted no less than three times to Instagram (and that's only counting grid posts, not Stories) while waiting to board a flight, showing off her famously huge breasts (which reportedly weigh about 22 lbs) in a way-too-small-for-her sports bra.

To each her own, I say — but American Airlines does not agree with that sentiment, according to Magdelene.

Not long after posting a selfie with two airport employees, the Canadian OnlyFans star posted an image of her face with the text (minus her typos): "I got kicked off the flight for how I look. Please stop discrimination. Please this is disgusting and I feel so embarrased and dehumanized right now, you guys have no idea!"



In a subsequent post, Magdelene wrote that she was "obviously" kicked off for looking "too explicit," but that a flight attendant told her it was due to the fact that she was sleeping during the emergency instructions bit (something I'm pretty sure everyone has done at one point or another, if not [like me] on every single flight ever.)

Magdelene noted that all of the woman's staff (whoever that may be?) were on her side, and that she would be proceeding with legal action.

"I am safe now I am going to sue the airline!" she wrote in another post on June 1. "I entered America so I am just happy and grateful for that hopefully things go I smoothly here on out."

Things seemed to have resolved themselves (minus the $5,000 Magdelene spent on flights she couldn't take) by Wednesday, when she posted a screenshot from a DailyMail article about her flight debacle.

For those unaware, the popular British tabloid paper absolutely loves this kind of story — any chance, really, to feature scantily clad women under headlines with descriptors such as "sizzling physique" or "gorgeous curves."

"At least I got a hot article about it but girrrl... drained!" wrote the social media star on Wednesday, suggesting that all was well and good. "Getting ready for my next flight, please wish me the best, no drama. Only good vibes here on out."

But all was not well and good in her books after people with nothing better to do started dropping mean comments all over the place.

"People are saying its ok that would get kicked off for what I'm wearing. The point is that the same rules need to apply to everyone!!" wrote Magdalene in a post late Wednesday.

"Discrimination of any kind is not a nice feeling for anyone. If a small chested girl wore the exact same thing, they would not say anything. This discrimination of enhanced bodies is very common. Huge on social media platforms and even real life."

"I am not trying to play victim, I am just sharing the reality of what goes on," she continued. "They really play with your money eg: prevent u from growing on social media to ur full capacity due to constantly being deleted...getting kicked off flights no refund... it is very messed up when you actually look at the ways this affects you in real life."



Magdelene says that American Airlines staff blamed her removal from the plane on the fact that she was wearing headphones and not paying enough attention to emergency procedures.

Still unsatisfied with how she's been treated, the model posted a series of videos to her Instagram Stories feed on Friday defending her position, all posted roughly one hour after another post that read "why wouldn't I be drunk now it's my birthday weekend girl bye."

"Think of this logic: Why would the airline say 'oh yeah, I kicked her off for discrimination? That's illegal... so I don't care what they say. I know what I experienced," she says in the first video.

"And the thing is, when you get kicked off a plane... if I was being ratchet, making a scene or being like, crazy, I get it. I got no warnings for nothing, I was literally just, I got on the plane, the moment on the plane I fell asleep."

"I woke up to the lady poking me and then asking 'oh, can we talk to you?' and then they walked me off the plane and I didn't think anything of it. I'm like 'well why am I kicked out?'," she continued, alleging again that the flight attendant told her she was being removed for having headphones in.

"It didn't even make sense. I paid $4,000 to fly economy and get sent to the wrong city and the wrong state, and then buy a whole 'nother $1,000 plane ticket. I still have not recieved a refund. Nothing. And I will go to court about this if I have to," she concluded.

"Also, if the airline is not scared, show the cameras on the plane. If they have nothing to hide, they'll release it, and then you guys, you'll see that I'm not f*cking lying. Release the cameras on the plane, American Airlines."

Your move, AA.