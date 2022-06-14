City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
naloxone training high school

Toronto high school students will be taught how to administer naloxone soon

High school students across Canada will soon be trained on how to respond to someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

Students will learn how to inject naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of fentanyl and heroin overdoses.

The Advanced Coronary Treatment Foundation (ACT) announced today that its program will be added to the CPR training it offers for free to Canadian high school students.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about opioids, when to call 911, and when to administer naloxone, a life-saving medication.

The training is set to begin first in Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and B.C. before being introduced to the rest of the provinces.

Many people had some interesting reactions to the recent news on Twitter.

One person asked if high school students can just stick to traditional subjects.

Another wondered if the training actually does more harm than good.

Some are defending the training, saying the more safety education, the better.

And not everyone was a big fan of the new announcement.

Some urged that they would've appreciated the training in their high school days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada reported more than 5,000 deaths related to opioids between January and September 2021, 94 per cent of which were accidental.

According to Toronto Public Health, opioid-related deaths in Toronto have increased 74 per cent since 2019 and 175 per cent since 2016, respectively.

The training was developed after a successful pilot project in Ottawa, with nearly 200 students in 2019.

