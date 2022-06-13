This rusty pickup truck was so dangerous it was pulled from the roads near Toronto

It's not every day you see a car so rusted and busted it has to be pulled from the roads by police.

Last week, the Halton Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Unit tweeted out multiple images of a severely damaged pickup truck.

The Ram 1500 was pulling a trailer in the Oakville area and had its plates removed after Halton police discovered its many issues.

"This disaster was taken off the road today," tweeted the Halton Police.

This disaster was taken off the road today in @HRPSOak . A few of the issues were, broken suspension, no parking brake, no trailer brakes, no signal or brake lights, damaged tires, exhaust falling off, trailer frame damaged, truck frame corroded. Plates removed. @HaltonPolice ^MD pic.twitter.com/rDsvilo3f4 — HRPS CMV Safety (@HRPSCMV) June 7, 2022

Among the plethora of problems with the truck was a broken suspension, no parking brake, no trailer brakes, no signal or brake lights and damaged tires.

The truck's exhaust was also falling off, its trailer frame was damaged, and the truck frame was seriously eroded. There was even a hole at the base of the trailer that was filled with… rocks?

And some more issues... pic.twitter.com/CkOQQLFiuf — HRPS CMV Safety (@HRPSCMV) June 7, 2022

The pickup truck had so many issues, Halton Police couldn't even fit them all into one tweet. They also tweeted out several other images and even a video depicting the extent of the problem.

This video had to be shortened. The original showed the damaged frame and shock absorber as well as various tire defects.^MD pic.twitter.com/pu7GfSWCZY — HRPS CMV Safety (@HRPSCMV) June 7, 2022

Thanks to Halton Police, there's one less dangerous car to worry about on the streets of the GTHA.