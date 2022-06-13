City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
dangerous truck toronto

This rusty pickup truck was so dangerous it was pulled from the roads near Toronto

It's not every day you see a car so rusted and busted it has to be pulled from the roads by police.

Last week, the Halton Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Unit tweeted out multiple images of a severely damaged pickup truck.

The Ram 1500 was pulling a trailer in the Oakville area and had its plates removed after Halton police discovered its many issues.

"This disaster was taken off the road today," tweeted the Halton Police.

Among the plethora of problems with the truck was a broken suspension, no parking brake, no trailer brakes, no signal or brake lights and damaged tires.

The truck's exhaust was also falling off, its trailer frame was damaged, and the truck frame was seriously eroded. There was even a hole at the base of the trailer that was filled with… rocks?

The pickup truck had so many issues, Halton Police couldn't even fit them all into one tweet. They also tweeted out several other images and even a video depicting the extent of the problem.

Thanks to Halton Police, there's one less dangerous car to worry about on the streets of the GTHA.

