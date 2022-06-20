Protestors stormed one of Toronto's expensive retail stores and staff were confused

People were protesting loudly inside some of Toronto's most expensive luxury stores last week, catching suprised staff off guard.

This protest wasn't over vaccines or other restrictions like so many have been over recent years: it was about fur.

Fur Free Toronto and Direct Action Everywhere Toronto stormed Dior and Tiffany & Co. on Bloor West in Yorkville to try to put pressure on them to adopt a fur-free policy, shouting and holding up signs while staff watched on silently.

Both brands are a part of multi-million dollar conglomerate LVMH, which is being targeted internationally by activist groups to pressure them into going fur-free.

"LVMH, it's time to drop fur now," the protesters said in a speech given inside the Tiffany store with staff listening.

"LVMH continues to profit from the torture and killing of fur-bearing animals. Enough is enough. It's time LVMH join the long list of luxury designers who've done away with fur."

LVMH oversees some of the world's biggest brands like Louis Vuitton and Hennessey, and was described as "notoriously pro-fur" in the speech given by protesters.

The protesters also spoke out with megaphones in front of the Louis Vuitton store in the same area.

Luxury brands that have banned the use of fur include Burberry, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Coach and Jimmy Choo.