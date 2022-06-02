Ontario police rescue adorable baby moose following collision with tractor-trailor

Road incidents involving wildlife don't often end on a positive note, but one baby moose was fortunate enough to walk away nearly unscathed after a highway collision with a tractor-trailer earlier this week.

According to OPP North East Region, Nipissing West police responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailor and a calf on Highway 17 on Tuesday.

Photos from the incident show the sweet little moose injured on the side of the road before being carried by an officer and loaded into a police van.

#NipissingWestOPP members responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a young moose on #Hwy17. #Police transported the young calf to a wildlife sanctuary. The calf was walking around the next day. The #OPP #Thanks the #Community in #WorkingTogether. ^rl pic.twitter.com/EG5UFjMEJz — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) May 30, 2022

Officers transported the calf to a wildlife sanctuary shortly after, and the baby animal was back on his feet the following day.

Many Ontario residents took to Twitter to express gratitude to the officers involved following the rescue, and police also thanked the community for working together to save the innocent animal.

Fantastic so glad he's ok 👍 — selby1331@gmail.com (@selby1331) May 30, 2022

"Wildlife may pose a danger on the highways, but here is a heartwarming story from@OPP_NER," wrote OPP Commissioner Thomas Pique on Twitter following the incident.

"Thank you to the #OPP members who took action and ensured this young moose would be able to walk away from this experience. #DriveSafe #SlowDown and watch for animals on or near the road."