City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
opp baby moose

Ontario police rescue adorable baby moose following collision with tractor-trailor

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Road incidents involving wildlife don't often end on a positive note, but one baby moose was fortunate enough to walk away nearly unscathed after a highway collision with a tractor-trailer earlier this week.

According to OPP North East Region, Nipissing West police responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailor and a calf on Highway 17 on Tuesday. 

Photos from the incident show the sweet little moose injured on the side of the road before being carried by an officer and loaded into a police van. 

Officers transported the calf to a wildlife sanctuary shortly after, and the baby animal was back on his feet the following day. 

Many Ontario residents took to Twitter to express gratitude to the officers involved following the rescue, and police also thanked the community for working together to save the innocent animal. 

"Wildlife may pose a danger on the highways, but here is a heartwarming story from@OPP_NER," wrote OPP Commissioner Thomas Pique on Twitter following the incident.

"Thank you to the #OPP members who took action and ensured this young moose would be able to walk away from this experience. #DriveSafe #SlowDown and watch for animals on or near the road."

Lead photo by

OPP North East Region

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto are using makeshift parking permits because of delays

Ontario election is already a mess of changed polling stations and tech glitches

Ontario police rescue adorable baby moose following collision with tractor-trailor

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

People in Toronto are now shooting each other with pellet guns for TikTok clout

8 TTC subway stations are closing down this weekend in Toronto

Ontario NDP leader's son posed with an assault rifle and it gets much weirder

This is what time the polls open and close in Ontario on Election Day 2022