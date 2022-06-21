Nurses are fighting to have the Muzzo name removed from Ontario hospitals

A campaign is in motion to have the Muzzo family name removed from hospitals in the province following the suicide of Edward Lake, whose three children and father-in-law were killed by drunk driver Marco Muzzo in 2015.

Outrage grows following the latest news in the Neville-Lake family's tragic story, all as Marco Muzzo walks free, granted full parole in early 2021.

Muzzo comes from a wealthy Vaughan real estate developer family that has parks and hospitals named after it, and some want these naming honours stripped away for good.

A Change.org petition was set up by Barbara Anne Smith on Monday night seeking to "Remove Muzzo Name from Hospitals." It initially sought just 100 signatures, quickly exceeding the target before it was upped to 500.

The petition topped its updated mark of 500 around noon on Tuesday, and it is aiming for 1,000 signatures as of writing, ten times the original target.

Those signing the petition are hoping to remove the Muzzo name from facilities like the De Gasperis-Muzzo Tower at Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital, named in recognition of a massive $15 million donation to Mackenzie Health Foundation in 2017.

Despite efforts to seemingly buy back the family name, the petition page stresses that "Marco Muzzo is responsible for the deaths of five people, including three children, due to drunk driving. His family should not be honoured with buildings bearing their name."

Nancy Halupa, a registered nurse and activist for healthcare workers' rights and wages, says that "this is one of the most tragic stories I have ever heard."

"An entire family decimated because of an ignorant decision. When I saw the name on the front of the Vaughan hospital, I started to shake. I can only imagine how the family must feel seeing it."

"All healthcare workers involved that day are forever changed. Having a reminder every time you see the name on hospitals is unacceptable."

The family's real estate development business, Pemberton Group, is also under fire on social media.

As one Twitter commenter said, "Every time you see a development in Toronto by Pemberton Group, think how Marco Muzzo's family owns that company and he's getting richer, while the Neville-Lake family has sufferd loss of five members due to his drunk joyride with the heartbreaking addition of Edward Lake today."

Some of the major Pemberton Group developments the Muzzo family has profited from include U Condos at Bay and St. Mary St., Neon Condos (which, despite the name, is very grey and bland) near Yonge and Eglinton, and the similarly named and also unremarkable Vivid Condominiums in Etobicoke.